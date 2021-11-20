Short Interest in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Declines By 20.9%

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the October 14th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the third quarter worth $484,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $609,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ QQD opened at $32.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.41. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.