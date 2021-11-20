Short Interest in Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Decreases By 25.6%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the October 14th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stockland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

STKAF remained flat at $$3.30 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. Stockland has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $3.73.

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

