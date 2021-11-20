Short Interest in Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Decreases By 22.6%

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the October 14th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

SUHJY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,474. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

