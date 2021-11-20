Short Interest in The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Drops By 24.2%

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the October 14th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 401.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NNWWF. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of North West from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of North West from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

North West stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 632. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11. North West has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $29.33.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

