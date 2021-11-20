Short Interest in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Declines By 22.8%

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the October 14th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TSIB opened at $9.79 on Friday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 959,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 147,401 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,501,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,432,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 5,653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 712,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,937,000.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

