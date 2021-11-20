Short Interest in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Grows By 87.6%

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 501,800 shares, an increase of 87.6% from the October 14th total of 267,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 323,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 75.3% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 287,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 123,700 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 7.9% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,205,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,483,000 after acquiring an additional 600,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,242,000 after acquiring an additional 26,695 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $23.13 and a 52 week high of $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.