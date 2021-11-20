Short Interest in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Decreases By 23.1%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 247,100 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the October 14th total of 321,300 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, Director Randall D. Keys bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $59,490. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USEG. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 33.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Energy by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the second quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USEG opened at $3.75 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $7.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13.

About U.S. Energy

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

