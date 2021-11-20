Short Interest in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Drops By 21.1%

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Scott A. Everson sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $70,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBCP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United Bancorp by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Bancorp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Bancorp by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

UBCP stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. United Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.44.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. United Bancorp had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

