Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Drops By 25.0%

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,256,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

