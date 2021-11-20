Short Interest in voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) Decreases By 20.8%

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the October 14th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of voxeljet in the second quarter worth $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of voxeljet in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of voxeljet by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of voxeljet in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of voxeljet by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VJET opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.88. voxeljet has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 67.07% and a negative return on equity of 59.73%.

VJET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on sale, production, and development of 3D printers; and provides consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

