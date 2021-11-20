SIG (LON:SHI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.31

SIG plc (LON:SHI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.31 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 52.15 ($0.68). SIG shares last traded at GBX 51.35 ($0.67), with a volume of 5,151,974 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHI shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.68) price target on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Liberum Capital raised shares of SIG to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get SIG alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £606.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.31.

In other SIG news, insider Steve Francis sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64), for a total transaction of £39,935 ($52,175.33).

About SIG (LON:SHI)

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.