Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) Short Interest Update

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the October 14th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Sight Sciences news, Director Staffan Encrantz acquired 527,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $12,649,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SGHT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

SGHT stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 111,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,904. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 27.91. Sight Sciences has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

