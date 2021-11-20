Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €136.63 ($155.26).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAF shares. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of WAF opened at €135.00 ($153.41) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €136.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €139.23. Siltronic has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($60.23) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($174.09).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

