Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Hits $0.0269 on Exchanges

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $84,841.35 and approximately $7.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,149,999 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

