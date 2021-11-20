Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR)’s stock price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $17.39. Approximately 52,160 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 422% from the average daily volume of 9,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 3.69% of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

