SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $225.26 million and $6.05 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00047782 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.00219762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00088990 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,749,675 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

