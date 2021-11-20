Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 762,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,389 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.05% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $16,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 13,119 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 488,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares during the period. 49.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

TSLX opened at $24.10 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

