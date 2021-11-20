Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,707,600 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the October 14th total of 2,302,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17,076.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVKEF remained flat at $$15.75 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $16.05.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

