Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Up 28.0% in October

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the October 14th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:EDTK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.23. 115,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,219. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

