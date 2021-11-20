Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Up 28.0% in October

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the October 14th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:EDTK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.23. 115,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,219. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

