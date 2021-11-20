Skycoin (SKY) Market Cap Hits $6.99 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $6.99 million and approximately $159,836.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00070097 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00072757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00090845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,374.20 or 0.07322563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,736.64 or 1.00001201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.