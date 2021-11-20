Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Short Interest Update

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the October 14th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRRTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 24,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,502. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52.

Slate Grocery REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties. Its portfolios include residential, office and industrial projects. The company was founded by Blair Welch and Brady Welch on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

