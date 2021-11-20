SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in SM Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 5.76.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -0.41%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

