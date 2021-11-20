Snowball Hits Market Cap of $8.27 Million (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. During the last week, Snowball has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Snowball has a total market cap of $8.27 million and $988,919.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00070736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00072300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00090967 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,352.20 or 0.07335256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,254.33 or 0.99867940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,193,900 coins and its circulating supply is 8,277,486 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

