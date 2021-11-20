Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the October 14th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 102,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,230. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

