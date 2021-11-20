Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 210.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $0.19 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 221.1%.

SOI opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $302.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 1.78. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 135,976 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

