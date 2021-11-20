SOLVE Achieves Market Cap of $52.80 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $52.80 million and $2.55 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00103747 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00017646 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005074 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE Coin Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,324,963 coins. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

