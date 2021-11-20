Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in October

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SONVY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,370. Sonova has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.73.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

