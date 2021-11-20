Sora Validator Token Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges (VAL)

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. In the last week, Sora Validator Token has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sora Validator Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sora Validator Token has a market cap of $192,149.68 and $35,065.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,780.88 or 1.00104001 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00049374 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00038362 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.32 or 0.00506339 BTC.

Sora Validator Token Profile

VAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 404,889 coins. Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sora Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . Sora Validator Token’s official website is sora.org . The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

