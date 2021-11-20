SparkPoint 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $553,963.00 (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint has a market cap of $37.92 million and $553,963.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00048650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.10 or 0.00220309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00090418 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SRK is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,656,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,272,909,105 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

