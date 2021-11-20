SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,936 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,108,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 244.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 89,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,937,000 after acquiring an additional 63,681 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 21.3% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $276,000. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 61.1% in the second quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $355.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.10. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $292.20 and a 52 week high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

