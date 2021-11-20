SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,101 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,397,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 49.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD opened at $245.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.57. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $149.88 and a 52-week high of $246.30.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.