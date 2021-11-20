Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00199142 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00036638 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003116 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.49 or 0.00588613 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000675 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00016668 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00079333 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

