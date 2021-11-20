Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the October 14th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,246,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth about $5,854,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 43,652 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 219,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 185,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 87,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPB. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.71.

Spectrum Brands stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.08. 319,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.65. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $106.48.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.