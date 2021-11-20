Spiking (SPIKE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.32 Million

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 54.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 20th. Spiking has a total market cap of $12.32 million and $208.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spiking has traded 40.3% higher against the US dollar. One Spiking coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00048608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.62 or 0.00220831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00090429 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Spiking (SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

