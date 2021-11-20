Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS SPMYY opened at $15.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Spirent Communications’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

