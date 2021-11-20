Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAVE shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.55. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $40.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 435.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,890,000 after purchasing an additional 937,266 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 87.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

