SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of SPX worth $17,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPX by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPXC stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. SPX Co. has a one year low of $47.29 and a one year high of $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average of $61.33.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPXC. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of SPX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $554,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of SPX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $649,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,871 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SPX Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

