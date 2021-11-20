SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 614,600 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the October 14th total of 829,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,048.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile
See Also: Outperform Rating
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.