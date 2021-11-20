SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSEZY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get SSE alerts:

SSE stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. SSE has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $23.69.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.