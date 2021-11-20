SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.50 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

SSR Mining stock opened at C$24.64 on Friday. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$17.29 and a 52-week high of C$27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

