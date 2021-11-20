Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

SLFPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

