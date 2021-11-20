Standard Protocol Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $9.62 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00070049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00075927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00090804 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.54 or 0.07344267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,695.64 or 0.99958836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

