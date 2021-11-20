Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,400 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after purchasing an additional 704,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,713,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,753,000 after purchasing an additional 589,641 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $13,749,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 73.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,892,000 after buying an additional 436,076 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,146,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,992,000 after buying an additional 402,415 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

STWD opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

