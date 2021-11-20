State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 15,103 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,696,000 after acquiring an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $5,393,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 217,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $71.19 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $71.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.28%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

