State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 440.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,792 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Janus Henderson Group worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 457.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

