State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of EastGroup Properties worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $104,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on EGP shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.40.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $205.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.78. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.93 and a 12-month high of $206.88.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

