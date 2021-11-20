State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 22,183 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,183 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of VEREIT worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,352,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VEREIT by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,184 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,003,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in VEREIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,953,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,763,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Shares of VER stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $52.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $289.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. VEREIT’s payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VEREIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.