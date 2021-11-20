State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 29,457 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,457 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 1,398 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $56,968.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,625. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $42.61. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

