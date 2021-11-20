State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHR opened at $229.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

