State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $839,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,384,000 after buying an additional 201,363 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,640 shares of company stock worth $19,895,827. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.10.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $299.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.81 and its 200-day moving average is $267.87. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.65. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.77 and a 52-week high of $312.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

